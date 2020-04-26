LCG: Louisiana Department of Health daily stats to reflect patients home parish, rather than location test performed

(Lafayette Consolidated Government Press Release)

Last week the Louisiana Department of Health adjusted their procedures for inputting test numbers in the statewide database.

Before last Friday, LDH reported COVID-19 cases by parish of residence while it reported location of testing by the parish where those tests are administered.

Until recently, the majority of all COVID-19 tests in Region Four were administered in Lafayette Parish, the main medical hub in the area.

The LDH has adjusted reporting to reflect the number of tests performed rather than the number of tests reported to avoid further duplication of numbers.

The new procedures also now report the parish of residence of the person tested rather than the location the test was performed.

The updated numbers reduced the reported number of statewide commercial tests by 35,000.

The update did not have any effect on the number of positive cases reported.