LCG looking for lawn care professionals for Geaux Mow initiative

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) is launching a new public/private partnership in which local lawn care professionals can bid on parish lawn projects.

The initiative, called Geaux Mow, is part of the LCG’s Traffic, Roads, and Bridges Department.

“This project is part of our effort to support small business, beautify our city with better maintenance of public spaces, and ensure we are maximizing our efforts in a fiscally responsible manner,” said Mayor-President Josh Guillory on the new program.

Geaux Mow will have a web portal set up by the end of April for local lawn care companies to place their bids. LCG is enrolling vendors now.

Interested vendors can receive more information on the program by emailing: wabadie@lafayettela.gov.