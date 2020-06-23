LCG: Portion of Kaliste Saloom Road widening is 85% complete

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)- The segment from E. Broussard Road to Grande Pointe Apartments (Phase 3-A) is approximately 85 percent complete.

This includes pavement construction at the intersection north of the bridge at Grand Pointe Apartments on Kaliste Saloom Road, repaving a portion of “old” Kaliste Saloom Road, and a newly constructed bridge over the Isaac Verot Coulee.

The multi-lane roundabout is approximately 50 percent complete, Lafayette Consolidated Government said Tuesday.

From Grande Pointe Apartments to Ambassador Caffery (Phase 3-B), on the west side of the roadway, 95 percent of drainage work and 25 percent of the roadway base, and 5 percent of the concrete pavement has been completed.

A significant traffic shift on Kaliste Saloom is anticipated in the very near future to complete the construction of the roundabout.

The Department of Transportation and Development has approved the traffic plan; further information will be released once the date of the shift is scheduled.