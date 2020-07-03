LCG issues statement on July 4 safety, urges health-safety precautions

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Consolidated Government is asking Lafayette residents to be vigilant in following health-safety precautions this holiday weekend.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory noted the increased cases of COVID-19 in his public service statement:

“I encourage our citizens to celebrate our nation’s independence but do so with caution. Everyone plays a part in the fight to reduce and slow the transmission of COVID-19,” Guillory said.

Lafayette’s recent order limits public gatherings and events to a maximum of 200 people. This does not include churches and places of worship or outdoor sporting events, Guillory’s office said.

Masks are also required for all employees of businesses who serve the public. While the wearing of masks is not mandatory for citizens in public areas, everyone is strongly encouraged to wear one in order to protect others.

Whether gathering in a small or large crowd, such as a fireworks show:

Wear a face mask when social distancing (at least six feet) isn’t possible.

Wash hands and sanitize frequently.

Stay home if you’re sick.

“It’s important to celebrate our country’s history and the significance of the United States becoming an independent nation, but this year we have to celebrate differently,” Guillory’s statement said. “It’s a short-term inconvenience to solve a long-term problem.”