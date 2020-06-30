LCG issues July 4 safety reminder

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)- The Lafayette Fire Department reminds citizens that it is illegal to possess, use, handle, sell or ignite fireworks within city limits of the parish’s municipalities – Broussard, Carencro, Duson, Lafayette Scott, and Youngsville.

Fireworks may be set off only in unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish from June 25 through July 5 from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. and until 1 a.m. on July 5.

Minors under the age of 18 are not permitted to possess, handle, or purchase fireworks.

While Fourth of July and fireworks go hand in hand, they can be dangerous if not handled properly and safely. The most common fireworks injuries are to the face, eyes, hands and fingers, not to mention they start unintended fires.

“Our overall concern is safety. People have no control over where airborne fireworks will land. Often, they land in a field or next to someone’s house, and subsequently, you have a small fire. We recommend having a fire extinguisher or water hose nearby in case a small fire pursues,” Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan said.

State Fire Marshal safety tips:

Detonate devices at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles and rubbish.

Never allow children to light fireworks.

Never operate fireworks while impaired.

Light devices one at a time and monitor embers released with a bucket of water or hose nearby.

Discard detonated items by wetting them down to prevent reignition and not disposing of them in a trash container immediately.

Always read and follow the label directions carefully.

Adults should always supervise fireworks activity.

Fireworks should be placed on a hard, smooth surface prior to ignition.

Never light fireworks in your hand.

Quickly light one firework at a time, and move away quickly after lighting.

Never point or throw fireworks at people, pets, cars, or buildings.

Keep fireworks away from small children.

Do not alter or make your own fireworks.

If viewing a fireworks display, never pick up fireworks that may be left over. Fireworks that have been ignited and fail to immediately explode or discharge can cause injury, as they may still be active.

Fireworks Retailers Must Abide By Phase Two Covid-19 Guidelines

Retail fireworks businesses are allowed to operate under Governor John Bel Edwards’ Phase Two order, but they must follow the same guidelines stipulated for shopping malls and retail stores.

Phase Two Guidelines:

Maximum capacity is 50 percent of the total capacity of the structure or tent which includes employees, up to 200 people max in Lafayette Parish.

Maintain at least six feet of social distance between employees and customers.

Employees must wear a face mask when interacting with the public.

Follow explicit sanitation requirements.

Phase Two guidelines for Shopping Malls/Retail Stores can be found here.