LCG is urging Lafayette Parish residents to voluntarily evacuate

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)- Mayor-President Josh Guillory and administrations of all municipalities in Lafayette Parish encourage residents to voluntarily evacuate ahead of Hurricane Delta. Delta has the potential to cause flooding, wind damage, and power outages.

The voluntary evacuation includes residents who live in low-lying, flood-prone areas, and those who live along waterways where water could rise.

It also includes those who have medical needs that require electricity or have serious medical conditions that could require emergency care during the hurricane. Emergency medical services will not be available during the storm.

Residents should prepare their homes and property and gather personal belongings, including an emergency supply kit, and are encouraged to leave the area by Thursday afternoon.