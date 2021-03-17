LCG: Hiring underway for new massive Amazon fulfillment center in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Amazon has begun hiring for jobs at its massive Lafayette Parish distribution center which is still under construction.

According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government, Amazon is currently accepting applications for several management, HR, and health and safety positions for its Carencro fulfillment center.

Open positions can be found, here

In December, 2020 Governor John Bel Edwards announced that a new fulfillment center would be coming to the former Evangeline Downs Race Track.

“In the new 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center, Amazon associates will pick, pack and ship bulky or larger-sized items, such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment and rugs,” he said.

The Lafayette Economic Development Authority estimated that the new facility would have an economic impact of $271 million in its first year.

“Carencro is extremely honored and equally blessed to have been chosen for Amazon’s first Louisiana-based fulfillment center,” Mayor Glenn Brasseaux said.

“The economic impact of this facility cannot be overstated in terms of capital investment, job creation with respectable wages and benefits, and the increased interest in residential housing development.”

Amazon anticipated that it would begin hiring new employees one to three months prior to the launch of operations.

Full completion of the fulfillment center is expected in last quarter of 2021.

“I’m so thankful to Mayor Brasseaux, LEDA, Amazon and all of the others who were involved in making this extraordinary project possible,” said Mayor-President Josh Guillory of Lafayette.

“Anytime we can bring business and jobs to Lafayette Parish, everyone wins. We have all worked hard and will continue to put every resource forward to attract more businesses like this one to Lafayette.”