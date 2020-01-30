Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

LCG goes back to the drawing board on Buchanan parking garage site

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Buchanan Street parking garage's future

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The fate of the Buchanan parking garage is back in limbo after Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) canceled the request for proposal (RFP) from March 2019.

“According to Director of Development and Planning, Danielle Breaux, LCG carefully considered four proposals received for the site’s redevelopment and it has been determined from LCG’s perspective that none of the proposals are financially viable,” stated an LCG press release Thursday (Jan. 30).

Over the next 30 days, LCG said they would also be conducting an additional assessment of the garage’s outside concrete panels and their connections. That assessment will be compared to a similar assessment from October 2018 that raised safety concerns.

“Mayor-President Josh Guillory believes there is a great opportunity with this site and intends to discuss the status of the Buchanan Street Parking Garage and options for its future along with the future of the larger redevelopment site located in the heart of downtown with both the city and parish councils,” stated the press release.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
49°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

51°F Broken Clouds Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

57°F Few Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories