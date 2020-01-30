LCG goes back to the drawing board on Buchanan parking garage site

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The fate of the Buchanan parking garage is back in limbo after Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) canceled the request for proposal (RFP) from March 2019.

“According to Director of Development and Planning, Danielle Breaux, LCG carefully considered four proposals received for the site’s redevelopment and it has been determined from LCG’s perspective that none of the proposals are financially viable,” stated an LCG press release Thursday (Jan. 30).

Over the next 30 days, LCG said they would also be conducting an additional assessment of the garage’s outside concrete panels and their connections. That assessment will be compared to a similar assessment from October 2018 that raised safety concerns.

“Mayor-President Josh Guillory believes there is a great opportunity with this site and intends to discuss the status of the Buchanan Street Parking Garage and options for its future along with the future of the larger redevelopment site located in the heart of downtown with both the city and parish councils,” stated the press release.