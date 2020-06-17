LCG: Earlier comments about coronavirus spike ‘inadvertently released’

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The office of Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory is retracting an earlier statement that a recent increase in COVID-19 cases was due to increased testing.

Jamie Angelle, LCG Chief Communications Officer, said he was “under the weather” when he released the statement on behalf of the mayor-president, and that had not consulted with Dr. Tina Stefanski prior to its release.

Before walking back the statement, Guillory had noted that the “rate of positive cases reported remains relatively stable.”

“There was some confusion surrounding the statement released yesterday (Tuesday) by Mayor-President Josh Guillory and further information released by Dr. Stefanski later on in the day,” Angelle said Wednesday.

Office of Public Health Regional Medical Director Dr. Tina Stefanski went on record with a report that the recent spike in cases was due to human behavior.

“I apologize, I was supposed to send the statement to Dr. Stefanski for review and get updated information prior to release and I inadvertently released it. I donated blood on an empty stomach yesterday morning and needless to say I was a bit under the weather.”

“The statement from yesterday morning was based on information previously relayed in the Public Health Advisory Team conference call Monday morning. Dr. Stefanski and her team have been working non-stop to update and understand the new cases that have been streaming in and again I apologize for not getting the latest information to you.” Angelle concluded.

Read Tuesday’s full statement below:

Statement From Mayor-President Guillory Concerning Increase of COVID-19 Cases

“Over the past week our parish has reported a significant increase in COVID-19 cases. Yesterday, I raised concerns with our Medical Task Force about this issue. Dr. Stefanski and the members of the team are in agreement that we are seeing significantly more cases because the level of testing in our parish has increased substantially in recent weeks. The rate of positive cases reported remains relatively stable. I am grateful for their guidance and insight on this question. Our vigilance and diligence in social distancing and observing proper hygiene are still just as important to stopping the spread of the virus. Personal responsibility remains the most effective tool in combating this public health emergency. The solution begins with me and you.”

-Mayor President Josh Guillory