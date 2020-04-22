LCG distribute 100,000 masks to Lafayette “safe shop” businesses

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- As part of the city and parish’s “Safe Shop Initiative”, 100,000 masks will be distributed to area businesses reopening after Lafayette Consolidated Government eased COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.

During Wednesday’s press briefing, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said Lafayette Economic Development Authority reported 75% of the parish’s businesses are now operating at some capacity.

LEDA is providing information to businesses on these new guidelines, which include safe-distancing practices for customers and employees.

Businesses can find resources here. You can also call 311 and dial 2 for additional business information from LEDA.

The Lafayette Police Department has committed to conducting compliance checks on open businesses.

Safe Shop Initiative stickers will also begin to be distributed to facilities in compliance with health safety guidelines.