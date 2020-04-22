1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Virtual Food Drive

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

LCG distribute 100,000 masks to Lafayette “safe shop” businesses

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- As part of the city and parish’s “Safe Shop Initiative”, 100,000 masks will be distributed to area businesses reopening after Lafayette Consolidated Government eased COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.

During Wednesday’s press briefing, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said Lafayette Economic Development Authority reported 75% of the parish’s businesses are now operating at some capacity.

LEDA is providing information to businesses on these new guidelines, which include safe-distancing practices for customers and employees.

Businesses can find resources here. You can also call 311 and dial 2 for additional business information from LEDA.

The Lafayette Police Department has committed to conducting compliance checks on open businesses.

Safe Shop Initiative stickers will also begin to be distributed to facilities in compliance with health safety guidelines.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar