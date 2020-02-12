LCG: delays, deviations in transit service expected during Mardi Gras holiday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– LCG’s Department of Public Works Transit Division says due to the preparations for the upcoming Mardi Gras parades, LTS service will experience delays and deviations of service associated with the placement of barricades.

These preparations will take place intermittently throughout the next couple of weeks beginning tomorrow, according to officials.

For more information on Lafayette Transit Service, including all rates, routes for day and night-time service, Para-transit service and more, you can visit their website, http://www.ridelts.com/