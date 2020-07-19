LCG Chief of Minority Affairs issues statement on the closure of 4 community centers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Carlos Harvin, Chief of Minority Affairs for the Lafayette Consolidated Government, issued the following statement regarding the Mayor-President’s decision to close four community centers and lay off 37 people:

“Our Mayor-President, Josh Guillory, announced yesterday that due to ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent impact on sales tax revenue, all Departments within Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) were forced to make cuts. Unfortunately, four recreation centers within the Parks and Recreation Department will be closed. While these buildings will be closed until a solution to reopen them is found, the parks in which they are located are open.

Our Mayor-President has shared with me that he would like to see all four of these centers reopened. By using innovative and creative solutions, we can upgrade and transform the Domingue Center, Heymann Park, the J. Carlton James Center and the George Bowles Activity Center at Paul Davis Park.

We can improve the physical structures of these recreation centers and provide exciting new programs for our children, youth and families. These changes, however, will require us to take bold new steps to find new sources of funding so that these dreams can come true.

We will need to look at options like: naming rights for some of our centers; public-private partnerships, grant-funding, corporate and non-profit partnerships. LCG welcomes your ideas, your support and your partnership as we come together to re-create our Parks and Recreation.”