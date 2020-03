LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- The Cajundome's schedule of events has been largely postponed due to COVID-19 fears, with some events being canceled outright by promoters.

Cajundome Director Pam Deville said Louisiana Comic-Con, which was scheduled for this weekend, has been canceled, since the organization that promotes the event was unable to find another free weekend to reschedule at this time. Ticketholders can begin getting refunds on Monday, March 16 at 10 a.m., she said.