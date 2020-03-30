LCG announces plans to feed community’s most vulnerable during coronavirus shutdown

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Consolidated Government says will begin providing meals to members of the hospitality and medical industry and anyone recently unemployed from the coronavirus outbreak.

The meals will be served at the Robicheaux Center, 1919 Eraste Landry Road, beginning Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

According to LCG officials, funding for the meals comes from the private sector.

“We don’t need the government for everything,” Mayor President Josh Guillory said.

“Some of our most beautiful work has come directly from the people.”

Distribution will take place outdoors as to follow best practices with social distancing, LCG officials said.