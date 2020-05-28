LCG announces new app for transit riders and cyclists

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Lafayette Transportation System (LTS) ‘Info Hub App’ is Lafayette Consolidated Government’s (LCG) first app to highlight alternative transportation options.

LTS Info Hub has two functions:

The RideLTS map, released last year, features LTS routes

The new Lafayette Bike Map highlights bicycling infrastructure

The goal of the LTS Info Hub App is to provide information for the community seeking to travel around the city on bus or on bicycle.

The RideLTS map displays transit routes integrated into google maps, it includes live tracking of buses, route planning and navigation. The app is able to tell riders where a bus is at any given moment, allowing users to check the status before they leave for a stop and adjust their trip choices based on real-time data. Other cities have found tangible benefits like reduced wait times, reduced travel time, and increased transit use.

The Bike Map aims to educate the public on existing bike routes as a way to improve safety for biking citizens. The app is informative for both recreational and commuter cyclists by providing route planning and navigation through our community. The release of this mobile bike map is timely and necessary, due to the higher volume of bicycle traffic that Lafayette has experienced while Louisiana remains under increased restrictions during this COVID-19 health emergency.

“We want our citizens to have every opportunity to get out and enjoy some form of outdoor recreation. With the wonderful bike path system we have in place, this new app in an opportunity for bike riders, new and old, to explore the streets of Lafayette safely,” said Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

The Lafayette Bike Map includes the existing system of bike routes, a legend categorizing bike routes by functioning type, and route planning integrated with navigation. The map is also scheduled to include maintained off-road bike trails and bike infrastructure, such as bike racks and service shops, as those updates become available.

The LTS Info Hub can be found at apps.lafayettela.gov/lts-info-hub/ or to go directly to the Lafayette Bike Map visit apps.lafayettela.gov/bike-map/.

For more information contact Cathie Gilbert at 337-291-8454, or email cgilbert@LafayetteLA.gov.