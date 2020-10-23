LCG announces aerial mosquito spraying schedule

LAFAYETTE, La. (Lafayette Consolidated Government)-After an influx of mosquitos in Lafayette Parish following Hurricanes Laura and Delta, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security has coordinated aerial mosquito spraying for the parish.

The United States Air Force’s 910th Airlift Wing, based in Youngstown, OH, will conduct a spraying mission in Lafayette Parish on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

The operation will take place starting around sunset and will continue for up to five hours. During that time, an Air Force C-130H, modified with the Modular Aerial Spray System (MASS), will disperse the pesticide “naled”.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) website, “naled is most commonly applied aerially as an ultra-low volume (ULV) spray. ULV sprayers mounted on planes or helicopters dispense very fine aerosol droplets containing small quantities of insecticide that drift through the air and kill mosquitoes on contact.

The spray is dilute (only 1-2 tablespoons of naled is applied per acre sprayed) and the amount that ultimately floats to the ground is small and dissipates quickly.