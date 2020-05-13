LCG proposes $850,000 in grant funding to assist small businesses such as salons, barber shops and massage parlors

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced a proposal Wednesday to dedicate nearly $900,000 to bailing out small businesses.

Businesses must fit two criteria:

1.) They were forced to shut down due the state’s emergency declaration.

2.) They are unable to receive federal assistance under the paycheck protection plan or economic injury disaster loan program.

This measure could apply to hair salons, barbers, day spas, tanning salons, massage therapists and musicians.

“We are talking about businesses with nowhere else to turn,” Guillory said.

The relief measure goes before the council in May 19, but must go before Lafayette Housing Authority for final approval. If approved, the cash grants could be available by June 1.

Guillory said his administration is working with Lafayette Economic Development, which he said has committed to offering supplemental funds to those businesses that may not qualify for the cash grants.

When questioned whether the some of the money would be allocated to these in a housing crisis and to address Lafayette’s rising homeless population, Guillory said resources already in place organizations such as Catholic Charities of Acadiana will be relied on to fund those public needs.

He called the $850,000 relief measure “a good thing in a bad situation” for local businesses in a bind.

“They didn’t ask to be closed,” Guillory said. “And they are small business employers.”

You can watch the full May 13, 2020, press conference below: