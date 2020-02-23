Live Now
Law enforcement officers encourage safety this Mardi Gras season

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY)- Trooper Thomas Gossen with Louisiana State Police Troop I informs the public about Mardi Gras and parade safety.

He encourages participants to follow all at parade routes.

Trooper Gossen says, “We encourage people to follow the rules. There are rules when it comes to parades. Stay behind the barricades, watch children. They may see something and want to run out after it.”

He asks parents to take extra precautions when attending parades with small children.

“Put a note with cell number, contact information in your children’s pocket. Number 2 , take a picture of children when you get out of the car. You will remember what they are wearing. Number 3, talk to children, let them know if you get separated to look for police or firemen,” Trooper Gossen adds.

During the Mardi Gras season, Trooper Gossen says underage drinking is on the rise.

He adds you must be in the presence of your legal guardians to consume alcohol.

“There are officers and police departments that we have that are not in uniform looking for underage drinking,” explains Trooper Gossen.

Trooper Gossen warns drivers about the no-tolerance rule for drinking and driving.

He says if you plan on drinking at a parade, designate a driver.

Trooper Gossen explains, “There is a huge upspring in DWIs, crashes with alcohol-related. We encourage if you plan on drinking, please don’t drive.”

