Laura Strengthening, Expected to Become Major Hurricane Before Landfall Wednesday Night

Marco continues to fade away, bringing scattered rain into Acadiana today. Our full focus is on Tropical Storm Laura, which will bring significant impacts to Texas and Louisiana late Wednesday into Thursday.

These are where things stand now. Here’s the latest track from the National Hurricane Center.





The NHC Forecast Cone shows Laura strengthening quickly as it moves northwest over the warm waters of the Gulf. Landfall is forecasted to be Wednesday night as a Category 3 Hurricane with wind speeds over 110 mph. An even stronger hurricane is still a possibility.

Hurricane Watches have been posted for central and southern Acadiana. Parishes north of I-10 are currently under a Tropical Storm Watch until further notice.

Here’s our latest thinking in terms of impacts to Acadiana…

Significant coastal flooding is likely, inland flooding, damaging winds, and tornadoes are all possible within our area. A shift to the westward in the path will lessen the impacts some for the area but we still expect significant impacts form some of Acadiana.

Storm surge is likely across coastal Louisiana, even if landfall is just west of the state line. The projected path is very similar to Hurricane Rita which had a storm surge around 15′ feet. These numbers are based on surge coming in during high tide.

Get your preparations done today, because even if Acadiana does not see much from Marco, Laura will bring more significant impacts to the area.