Laundry room fire damages apartment, displaces family

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A fire in an apartment laundry room in the Simcoe Housing Complex is under investigation by the Lafayette Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at about 3:38 p.m. today (April 3), where they saw flames spreading from the laundry room into the apartment’s attic.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within fifteen minutes. Despite quick work, the laundry room, attic and roof area above the laundry sustained heavy fire damage, according to Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan. The apartment where the fire originated was not occupied, but the adjacent one was accupied by a family of four.

No injuries were reported. The family has been relocated to another unit due to damages.

Officials determined the fire originated in the laundry room and may have been started by kids playing in the empty room. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.