Latest on Seacor Power search: Father of missing crewmember gives desperate, tearful plea

Thursday, April 22, 1pm update: Seacor Marine says divers are continuing to search the capsized lift boat to recover any of the missing crew members. 7 crew members are still missing including 3 from Acadiana. Those include:

Jay Guevara of Lafayette

Dylan Daspit of Delcambre

Gregory Walcott of Abbeville.

19 People were on board. 6 have been rescued and six have been found dead. Two of those found dead were from Acadiana. They were:

69-year old Ernest Williams of Arnaudville

31-year old Quinon Pitre of Church Point.

Thursday, April 22 10:30am update: The father of missing Seacor Power crewmember Dylan Daspit appeared on a Facebook Live video this morning, giving a desperate plea for help.

The video, which was broadcast live this morning on the Facebook of Swamp People’s cast member Ronnie Adams, saw a tearful Scott Daspit calling for additional resources in the search for his son and the additional six other missing crewmembers.

Scott Daspit praised Seacor for their work in the search for the missing crewmembers but had harsher words for the U.S. Coast Guard and Talos Energy, the company the Seacor Power was contracted to work for when the ship capsized.

“No one in [Talos’] operating company has the compassion to come down here and visit with us,” said Scott Daspit. “Nor did they think about trying to help us with seaplanes … The people that work offshore that have been giving us the best information.”

Scott Daspit said search and rescue teams were about to take to the air once again today to continue the hunt for survivors. He asked people to pray for a miracle.

Adams and Scott Daspit asked people to donate to the United Cajun Navy to help fund continued operations.

Wednesday, April 21: PORT FOURCHON, La (KLFY) — The search of capsized boat in Port Fourchon continues as seven crew members remain unaccounted for.

Nineteen total crewmembers were aboard the Seacor Power when it capsized in the gulf last week. Now, a week later, seven crew members still remain missing. Six were rescued the day of the incident, and six have been found dead.

Five crew members were from the Acadiana area, two of which, Ernest Williams of Arnaudville, and Quinon Pitre of Church Point, were found dead. Three remain missing; Gregory Walcott, Dylan Daspit, and Jay Guevara.

Though the U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search and rescue efforts on Monday, April 19 at sundown, Seacor is still contracting divers to search the vessel.

A family member of one of the crew members was updated on the progress of the search of the vessel. Spencer Gremillion posted the update to Facebook:

A South Louisiana nonprofit organization, United Cajun Navy, joined the search for missing crew members on Sunday, April 18, a day before the Coast Guard suspended theirs. The Cajun Navy founder Todd Terrell said they will remain involved as long as they have the funds necessary.

