Latest on Acadiana’s Severe Threat for Saturday Morning

A potent system will be impacting the deep south this coming Friday and Saturday, which could lead to a multi-day severe event across many states.

The highest threat for impacts to Acadiana are expected to be felt on Saturday morning. Most global models, the Euro is shown below, showcase a powerful line of storms moving into western parts of state at approximately 5:00am Saturday morning. This is an early approximation from the models with the severe threat ending around the noon hour for Acadiana as the line marches east towards Mississippi.







All modes of severe weather look possible, if not likely, for our area. Damaging winds is the primary threat but strong, long lived tornadoes are a possibility too. I think that threat will remain north and east of Acadiana but the dynamics will be close to southern Louisiana. The significant tornado model is shown below, which displays a greater threat across northern Louisiana, southern Arkansas, and Mississippi for these stronger tornadoes. Also, below is a look at the instability for Saturday which is on the low to medium side but this is only one component in severe weather forecasting.





The Storm Prediction Center is already issuing outlooks for Friday and Saturday, which is rare this far out from a severe event. Impacts are expected from Texas all the way to Alabama from this system. In the coming days, make sure to pay attention to the SPC outlooks and we will continue to monitor the impacts and timing for Acadiana as we get closer to Saturday.

