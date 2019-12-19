Last of 7 juvenile escapees arrested in Jennings

Live Now
Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s officials have announced the arrest of the last of seven escapees from the Acadiana Center for Youth, in Bunkie, LA.

The seven juveniles escaped on November 17, 2019. 

Authorities say, Wednesday night around 10:30 pm Jeff Davis deputies located and arrested the 17-year-old.

Deputies say they received information that the teen was hiding at 1014 McKinley street, Apt. B in Jennings. 

Detectives, patrol deputies, and Jennings Police located him hiding under a bed in the house. 

Officials say two men found at the residence denied knowing the juvenile, or that he was inside the residence. 

  • Darrell Eugene Rigmaide
  • Hakeem Trashaune Gloston

18-year-old Hakeem Gloston of Jennings was arrested for accessory after the fact to simple escape, obstruction of justice and possession of a legend drug without prescription.

49-year-old Darrell Rigmaiden, of Welsh was arrested for accessory after the fact to simple escape, obstruction of justice, possession of a legend drug without prescription and possession of CDS I Marijuana.

