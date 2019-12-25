Last-minute Christmas shoppers hit the stores at Acadiana Mall

For some, Christmas Eve is a day to celebrate and relax with your family.

Others say it’s a day to buy last-minute Christmas presents.

“It’s Christmas Eve. We have last-minute shoppers today, but Black Friday beats it by a mile,” Christen Moore, a sales associate at Watch Me Grow Up Boutique, said.

Moore says the weekend before Christmas is the busiest shopping time during the holiday season.

“I feel like most people just want to spend time with their family on Christmas Eve, so it slows down a lot,” Monique Broussard, the store’s assistant manager, said.

Needless to say, shoppers still hustle to the Acadiana mall to buy last-minute Christmas presents.

“I’m just making sure my nieces and nephews are getting everything that they need. It’s just love. That’s all it is. I like the spirit,” one shopper said.