LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Tuesday is the last day for Covid-19 testing at Cajun Field.
There are other no cost Covid-19 testing centers that will be open.
|Tuesday
|8/11/20
|St Martin
|Magnolia Park
|100 Magnolia Drive
|St Martinville
|Tuesday
|8/11/20
|Vermilion
|Erath City Hall
|115 W. Edwards Street
|Erath
|Wednesday
|8/12/20
|St Landry
|Beau Chene High School
|7076 LA Hwy 93
|Arnaudville
|Wednesday
|8/12/20
|Acadia
|South Rayne Community Center
|403 4th Street
|Rayne
|Wednesday
|8/12/20
|Iberia
|Loreauville Park
|601 Ed Broussard Road
|Loreauville
|Thursday
|8/13/20
|Evangeline
|Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church
|6559 Pine Point Road
|Ville Platte
|Thursday
|8/13/20
|Vermilion
|Old Abbeville Health Unit
|401 South St Charles Street
|Abbeville
|Friday
|8/14/20
|St Landry
|North Central High School
|6579 LA HWY 10
|Washington
|Friday
|8/14/20
|St Landry
|Greater Shiloh Baptist Church
|217 LA HWY 10
|Opelousas
|Friday
|8/14/20
|Iberia
|Ward 8 Rec Center
|803 Hubertville Road
|Jeanerette
Testing is from 8:00am to 1:00pm
- Bring ID and wear a Mask
- Anyone 5 years of age and older can be tested
- It is a self-administered nasal swab test
- Results will be available online. Currently results are available within 7-8 days
- Testing may be cancelled due to weather conditions