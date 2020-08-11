Last day for Covid-19 testing at Cajun Field

Local
Posted: / Updated:

A National Guard troop directs cars as a citizens are being tested by a healthcare workers at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens as the coronavirus pandemic continues on Sunday, July 19, 2020. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Tuesday is the last day for Covid-19 testing at Cajun Field.

There are other no cost Covid-19 testing centers that will be open.

Tuesday8/11/20St MartinMagnolia Park100 Magnolia DriveSt Martinville
Tuesday8/11/20VermilionErath City Hall115 W. Edwards StreetErath
Wednesday8/12/20St LandryBeau Chene High School7076 LA Hwy 93Arnaudville
Wednesday8/12/20AcadiaSouth Rayne Community Center403 4th StreetRayne
Wednesday8/12/20IberiaLoreauville Park601 Ed Broussard RoadLoreauville
Thursday8/13/20EvangelineMount Pilgrim Baptist Church6559 Pine Point RoadVille Platte
Thursday8/13/20VermilionOld Abbeville Health Unit401 South St Charles StreetAbbeville
Friday8/14/20St LandryNorth Central High School6579 LA HWY 10Washington
Friday8/14/20St LandryGreater Shiloh Baptist Church217 LA HWY 10Opelousas
Friday8/14/20IberiaWard 8 Rec Center803 Hubertville RoadJeanerette

Testing is from 8:00am to 1:00pm

  • Bring ID and wear a Mask
  • Anyone 5 years of age and older can be tested
  • It is a self-administered nasal swab test
  • Results will be available online. Currently results are available within 7-8 days
  • Testing may be cancelled due to weather conditions

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar