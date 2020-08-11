A National Guard troop directs cars as a citizens are being tested by a healthcare workers at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens as the coronavirus pandemic continues on Sunday, July 19, 2020. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Tuesday is the last day for Covid-19 testing at Cajun Field.

There are other no cost Covid-19 testing centers that will be open.

Tuesday 8/11/20 St Martin Magnolia Park 100 Magnolia Drive St Martinville Tuesday 8/11/20 Vermilion Erath City Hall 115 W. Edwards Street Erath Wednesday 8/12/20 St Landry Beau Chene High School 7076 LA Hwy 93 Arnaudville Wednesday 8/12/20 Acadia South Rayne Community Center 403 4th Street Rayne Wednesday 8/12/20 Iberia Loreauville Park 601 Ed Broussard Road Loreauville Thursday 8/13/20 Evangeline Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church 6559 Pine Point Road Ville Platte Thursday 8/13/20 Vermilion Old Abbeville Health Unit 401 South St Charles Street Abbeville Friday 8/14/20 St Landry North Central High School 6579 LA HWY 10 Washington Friday 8/14/20 St Landry Greater Shiloh Baptist Church 217 LA HWY 10 Opelousas Friday 8/14/20 Iberia Ward 8 Rec Center 803 Hubertville Road Jeanerette

Testing is from 8:00am to 1:00pm