OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) -- City officials in Opelousas looked back in time this past Sunday as they opened a time capsule buried 50 years ago in front of what is today the Police Department.

Originally, the capsule was buried by the 250th anniversary committee on June 14, 1970 in front of what used to be the Opleousas City Hall on Court Street. On-hand for the event were Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor and City Council Members as well as relatives of members of the 250th committee. Also, in attendance were Opelousas residents Dr. Lucius Doucet, Gerald Emon, Sonny Ray and Becky Faul Diesi, who were part of the 250th time capsule burial fifty years ago. Marceline Cortez Hrachovy, daughter of former Mayor of Opelousas Wilfred Cortez, shared a few remarks about the letter her father had placed in the time capsule.