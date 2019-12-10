Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

LARC’s Acadian Village closed Tuesday night due to weather

Local
Posted: / Updated:

According to the LARC’s Acadian Village Facebook page, due to weather conditions, Noel Acadian au Village will be closed Tuesday night.

Noel Acadien au Village which features half-a-million lights, including a fully lit Chapel, this year brings new animations, lighted holiday displays, live entertainment, carnival rides, local cuisine, photos with Santa, holiday shopping in the Christmas Store and much more.

Opened nightly from 5:30-9:00 pm until Dec. 23, Tuesday’s weather conditions make it unsafe and organizers are hoping to reopen Wednesday.

Advanced tickets are $8 online & at local Shop Rite locations. They are $10 at the gate.

All proceeds directly benefit LARC’s Acadian Village and the residential, vocational, and community supports and services at LARC.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

47°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
41°F Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

44°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain this evening. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
41°F Cloudy with light rain this evening. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

42°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
41°F Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
41°F Mostly cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

49°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
22 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
40°F Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories