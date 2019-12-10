LARC’s Acadian Village closed Tuesday night due to weather

According to the LARC’s Acadian Village Facebook page, due to weather conditions, Noel Acadian au Village will be closed Tuesday night.

Noel Acadien au Village which features half-a-million lights, including a fully lit Chapel, this year brings new animations, lighted holiday displays, live entertainment, carnival rides, local cuisine, photos with Santa, holiday shopping in the Christmas Store and much more.

Opened nightly from 5:30-9:00 pm until Dec. 23, Tuesday’s weather conditions make it unsafe and organizers are hoping to reopen Wednesday.

Advanced tickets are $8 online & at local Shop Rite locations. They are $10 at the gate.

All proceeds directly benefit LARC’s Acadian Village and the residential, vocational, and community supports and services at LARC.