LARC’s Acadian Village closed Monday due to weather

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced the outside lane of I-10 westbound between mile marker 118 and mile marker 117 (west end of the westbound Atchafalaya Floodway Basin Bridge) will be closed to traffic on Dec. 16 at 8:00 pm until Dec. 17 at 6:00 am.

This closure is necessary to allow the contractor to perform roadway construction work related to the FASTLANE I-10 widening project.