1  of  2
Breaking News
UPDATED: List coronavirus mitigation curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

Landry’s Seafood House at Henderson/Cecilia I-10 exit to permanently close

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON, La. (KLFY)- Landry’s Seafood House, located off the Cecilia/Henderson exit, has announced it is shutting its doors for good.

The family restaurant has been in St. Martin Parish for several years, and a popular stop off the interstate for locals and tourists.

The corporate office has not given an official reason for the closure, but the owner of the property said even before COVID-19, Interstate 10 construction affected sales.

The owner said she’s hopeful another Cajun restaurant will move in it’s place,

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar