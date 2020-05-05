Landry’s Seafood House at Henderson/Cecilia I-10 exit to permanently close

HENDERSON, La. (KLFY)- Landry’s Seafood House, located off the Cecilia/Henderson exit, has announced it is shutting its doors for good.

The family restaurant has been in St. Martin Parish for several years, and a popular stop off the interstate for locals and tourists.

The corporate office has not given an official reason for the closure, but the owner of the property said even before COVID-19, Interstate 10 construction affected sales.



The owner said she’s hopeful another Cajun restaurant will move in it’s place,