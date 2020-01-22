Lake Wellness Center expands addiction treatment to Medicaid patients amid opioid epidemic

Lake Wellness Center, an addiction treatment center throughout south Louisiana, expanded statewide access to its Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) and Substance Use Disorder (SUD) services for more than 750,000 patients in partnering Medicaid Certified Organizations (MCOs).

“At Lake Wellness Center, we are fulfilling a need for those living with the disease of addiction,” said Alisha Verrett, Patient Admissions Manager of Lake Wellness Center.

“With this new partnership, we have the opportunity to provide our services to more patients throughout Louisiana. No patient should be left behind,” said Verrett.

Nationwide, opioid-related fatalities have increased by 33% over the past five years and continue to spread both geographically and through different demographic groups, according to officials at Lake Wellness Center.

Lake Wellness Center partnered with Louisiana Healthcare Practitioners to help alleviate chemical dependency throughout rural communities in 2019, since economically challenged communities are most affected by substance abuse.

Lake Wellness Center is an intensive outpatient program that treats the disease of addiction using innovative methods to empower victims to regain control of their own lives from within their own environment.

They currently have 8 locations, including Lafayette, Covington, Houma, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lake Charles, Destrehan, and Metairie.

For more information about Lake Wellness Center, visit their website or call 888-488-5253.