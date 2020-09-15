Lake Charles Memorial Hospital reopens after Hurricane Laura damages

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Officials at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital announced they have reopened the facility in full after the damages sustained during Hurricane Laura.

While the facility’s emergency services, diagnostic imaging, lab, and pharmacy services have remained open, on Monday, Sept. 14, the hospital ramped up services with non-elective surgeries and procedures, endoscopy, outpatient chemotherapy, as well as medical acute care, intensive care, and behavioral health care units in operation.

Like so many locations in Lake Charles, the hospital was without power and clean water directly after the storm. As of yesterday, the hospital had full city water service and a backup water system in place. The hospital also has three two-meg generators and a backup generator system in operation.

Pharmacy pick up is available outside of the back entrance in the pharmacy parking. The phone number is 337-494-2991. A staff person will be there to assist them. Hours are M-F 8:30-4:30. Moss Memorial Retail customers should also come to Med Plaza to get prescriptions.

Memorial Medical Group clinic staff will be calling current patients that were already scheduled for an office visit and will arrange a telemedicine appointment or in-person visit. Patients needing a prescription refill or who need to get in touch with their doctor are asked to call their doctor’s office number. You may be placed on hold and asked to leave a message. Your call will be returned.

OB/GYN office visits will still take place in the physician offices at Memorial for Women. The third floor Same Day Surgery unit will serve as the hospitals labor and delivery unit and sixth floor of Memorial Hospital will serve as the maternity unit until Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women is ready to open in a few weeks. Expecting mothers who are in need of early labor evaluation can come to the emergency department at Memorial Hospital where they will be triaged and brought to the third floor.

For Hurricane Laura information, visit www.lcmh.com/laura and for Covid-19 visitor limitations which are still be in place go to www.lcmh.com/covid19.