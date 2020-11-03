Lake Charles man sentenced to 15 years for child porn production

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lake Charles man was sentenced to 15 years behind bars and another 20 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to child pornography production.

Damon Lechtenberg, 47, of Lake Charles, pleaded guilty on April 9 and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays earlier today.

According to information presented in court, it was reported to law enforcement in December 2019, that Lechtenberg had been filming a minor female using a hidden camera in the minor’s bedroom. Law enforcement officers obtained a search warrant of the minor’s bedroom and found the hidden camera. Lechtenberg admitted to filming the minor female and further investigation revealed that he had numerous videos containing images of her in sexually explicit poses.