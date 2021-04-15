Lake Charles man arrested for third degree rape

LAKE CHARLES, La (KLFY) — The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Lake Charles man for rape of a minor, according to a press release from their office.

Tony L. Mouton, 35, of Lake Charles, was arrested on April 14 by the CPSO and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on a third degree rape charge.

On April 13, the CPSO received a complaint in reference to a rape of a girl under the age of 17.

During the investigation, the victim, who had previously been reported missing through Lake Charles Police Department, told detectives that she ran away from home and was picked up by a man she did not know, who was later identified as Mouton.

Mouton reportedly drove the victim to an abandoned trailer in Lake Charles, where they smoked marijuana and drank tequila. The victim stated that they then engaged in sexual intercourse, and she left the trailer the next morning then was transported to a hospital, where the examination revealed injuries consistent with her statement.

Detectives made contact with Mouton on April 14 and he confirmed that he picked up the girl and drove her to the trailer. He also confirmed that they drank and smoked, but he denied have sexual relations with her.

Mouton’s bond is set at $650,000.