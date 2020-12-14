Lake Charles man arrested for shooting acquaintance

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Lake Charles man is behind bars after he allegedly shot an acquaintance after a verbal argument turned violent.

Ivan Monceaux, 53, of Lake Charles, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of second-degree battery, aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm. His bond was set at $400,000 by Judge David Ritchie.

Calcasieu Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at around 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13 at a trailer park off Old DeRidder highway in Lake Charles, where they found the gunshot victim lying in the roadway. Investigators learned that the victim was shot after a verbal altercation with Monceaux, who was located at his residence.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.  

