Lafayette’s own Mandi Mitchell named CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Assistant Secretary of Economic Development Mandi Mitchell has a new title.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Mitchell would become the new CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority succeeding longtime LEDA President and CEO Gregg Gothreaux who announced earlier this year that he was retiring after 26 years.

Mitchell, in her role as CEO, will work with businesses in the area to ensure they remain competitive and successful.

She joined LEDA as director of governmental affairs in 2012.