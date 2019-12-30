Live Now
Lafayette’s New Year holiday waste collection schedule announced

Republic Services will not collect residential garbage or recycling in Lafayette Parish on New Year’s Day, according to a press release from Lafayette Consolidated Government issued on Monday.

Residential customers who normally receive garbage or recycling collection on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will receive collection the day after their normal collection day during the week of January 1, 2020. 

Regular Wednesday customers will receive collection Thursday, Thursday customers will receive collection on Friday and Friday customers will receive collection on Saturday.

Residential customers of Republic Services will have excess garbage collected, which includes any bagged waste that does not fit in the 96-gallon garbage cart, on their first service day after New Year’s Day in accordance with the adjusted garbage collection. 

Monday and Tuesday garbage customers will receive excess collection January 6-7, on their regularly scheduled collection day the week following New Year’s Day. 

The excess collection is for garbage generated from holiday celebrations and all excess garbage must be bagged, with individual bags not to exceed 35 pounds. Bagged garbage should be placed three feet away from the automated garbage cart. 

The Lafayette Consolidated Government Compost Facility at 400 Dugas Rd. will be closed on New Year’s Day. The facility will reopen on Thursday, January 2 at 7 a.m.

