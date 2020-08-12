Lafayette woman loses everything in house fire

Lafayette, La.(KLFY) –The American Red Cross is helping a local woman who lost everything in a house fire before dawn Tuesday in Lafayette.

It happened just before 5 a.m. in the 100 block of Ike B Street, according to the Lafayette Fire Department.

25 firefighters responded to the scene after the owner reported that her home was filled with smoke.

When firefighters arrived, the back of the single family dwelling was fully engulfed in flames and the homeowner was safely outside at a neighbor’s house, fire officials said.

After almost fifteen minutes of suppression activities, the fire was brought under control, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation