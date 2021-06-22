Lafayette will host its first-ever Pride event on Saturday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) On Saturday June 26, Lafayette will experience its first major Pride Celebration since four city council members (majority vote) declared June as Pride month.

SugarWolf owner Wendy Dorfman is organizing the event.

Dorfman says Saturday’s event will be about inclusion and acceptance of those in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Downtown Lafayette was chosen as the event’s location because downtown areas often serve as the heart of a city.

“We encourage folks of all genders, races, ethnicities and which ever you identify with, this event is for everybody. We just want everybody to have a good time and respect each other,” Dorfman stated.

It’s been a long battle for supporters of Pride month with many council meetings and rallies to get official recognition.

The owner of Handy Stop Market & Cafe, Bradley Cruice is one of many business owners supporting the event.

Cruice says he supports downtown events and other business owners to build a sense of community.

“It’s supporting the community in whichever way that we can; whether it’s opening longer for the event, supporting it financially or supporting it with in-kind donations. It’s all about supporting our community,” Cruice said.

The co-owner of Those Sugar Mama’s Boutique and Bakery, Kristina Ostrom was ready to be a supporter before she was offered.

“We actually made Pride themed products even before we were going to be supporters of the pride event. When we were asked to be a part of it, it was a no-brainer,” Ostrom explained.

Ostrom says her support has nothing to do with the chance for an increase in customers during the event. Celebrating and respecting differences goes beyond money.

“It’s definitely not about the money at all. It’s just about supporting the community and being a part of it,” Ostrom added.

See below for a list of events and specials on the Facebook of SugarWolf Outdoor Exchange:

Pride Central (at Parc de Lafayette):

11 am – Kickoff with PFLAG

10 am to 6:30 pm – Park is open with a hydration station (bring your water bottle!) and a community art project on What Pride Means to You

12 pm to 2 pm – Information and swag from Acadiana Cares

1 pm to 4 pm – Live music

Speakers:

12 pm to 1 pm – Becca Bowers, PLPC speaking on the care of coming out in religious/spiritual environments and learning ways to recover from religious/spiritual trauma at the ACA (Free)

1:30 pm to 2 pm – Monet David, LPC speaking on finding an LGBTQIA allied therapist in the Acadiana Area, how to vet a clinician, and how to make your insurance work for you at ACA (Free)

2:30 pm to 3 pm – John Jordan of BE Jiu Jitsu speaking on navigating verbal & physical assaults at ACA (Free)

4pm – Panel on the queer experience in Lafayette at Beausoleil Books (Pay what you can)

Get Creative:

10 am to 6 pm- Pride bracelet making at Deuxieme Vie (Donation based)

11 am to 1 pm – Tie dye at SugarWolf (Purchase an item to dye or bring your own. Dyeing is donation based.)

11:30 am to 11 pm – Photo booth, photo competition, and community art project at Beausoleil Books (Free)

12 pm to 3 pm – DIY silk screening with ABear Designs ($5 if you bring your own shirt. $15 includes a shirt.)

Other Special Events:

Free Mom Hugs will be giving hugs! (Time and location TBD)

7pm – Pride Trivia Night at Beausoleil Books ($5/Team of four)

10pm – Pride Day Drag Show at Beausoleil Books ($10)

Food and Drink Specials:

ACA – 10% off at cafe (mention Pride)

Lilou – TBD

Pop-a-licious – Pride Popcorn special

The Green Room – The Hot Mess $5 all night (opens at 4)

The Whisper Room – Pride Punch

Those Sugar Mamas – $1 off Pride Pops

Tsunami- 1/2 off rainbow roll (mention Pride)

Tula – TBD

Pamplona – TBD