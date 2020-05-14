Lafayette, Vermilion, Acadia parish courthouses to reopen Monday

The Acadia, Lafayette and Vermilion parish courthouses will reopen Monday on a limited basis under the governor’s first phase of lifting statewide restrictions.

The parish courthouses in the 15th Judicial District will open with some restrictions on visitors after being closed to the public since March 13.

Under new guidelines for opening, those who enter the courthouses must wear a mask or face covering over the mouth and nose. Visitors cannot enter if they were diagnosed with COVID-19, have been in contact with someone who was diagnosed with it in the last 14 days or have a cough, fever or shortness of breath.

When the courthouse opens, the Clerk of Court for each parish will decide how many people can be in the clerk’s office at one time to adhere to requirements to limit visitors to 25% capacity.

The number of people inside courtrooms and the hallway will be capped at that capacity. The courthouses also must ensure visitors have six-feet of separation from each other.

Court sessions will be staggered to help limit larger groups. Elevators will be limited to two people at a time.

When entering a courtroom, visitors must use hand sanitizer. Only people with direct court business are allowed in courtrooms. All others should contact the presiding judge’s office about being allowed to listen in on or view hearings.

For those who have a criminal matter scheduled starting May 18, they should appear in person. Only defendants can appear.

Jury trials are still on hold until June 30, according to a directive from the Louisiana Supreme Court.

“For people with criminal matters that would require a jury trial, which would probably be felony matters, we probably aren’t going to be able to do much on their case unless it can be resolved,” Castle said. “We’re asking them to please vol come in so the sheriff doesn’t have to track them down to give them a new court date.”

Anyone who missed a criminal court date between March 20 and May 15 should appear for service of a new date on May 26 if their last name begins with A-I; on May 27 if their last name begins with J-Q; on May 28 if their last name begins with R-Z.