Lafayette V.A. clinic resumes in person care for some services

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Veterans Outpatient Clinic Health Officials are informing veterans that access to medical services will be limited during the pandemic.

Registered Nurse and Associate Chief Nursing Service for Southern CBOC’s, Cindy Hart acknowledges many appointments were initially cancelled to allow management to adjust schedules for reduced access.

Hart adds the clinic is open but at 10% patient population face-to-face.

“We’re basically scheduling two patients per team, per day. We’re alternating times to keep the traffic down in the clinic,” Hart said.

Right now, Hart says dental is not seeing patients face-to-face, only urgent or emergent care is being considered.

She explains if the clinic is not able to accommodate, staff will find someone who can.

“If you’re eligible for dental care, we will provide you with dental care. If it’s not in this clinic, then it’s in the community.”

Army Veteran Albert Simon says he made the call.

“I called and scheduled an appointment. It wasn’t hard. It was easy. By me not being around and being in the house for so long it kind of strained me a little bit. I got through it,” Simon added.

Hart confirms lab work and routine services are being scheduled. She says specialty services are opening up; such as prosthetics.

Telephone and video consultations are also an option.

“If you have an urgent or emergent need, you can utilize the local urgent cares or the local emergency rooms. However, you just need to let the VA know,” Hart noted.

To schedule appointments call (337) 706-3415.