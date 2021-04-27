Lafayette upgrading streets lights to LED

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) Over 21,000 new LED lights will be installed along roadways in Lafayette.

Lafayette Utilities says installation of the new publicly-owned street lights will begin in late 2021 and is expected to be complete in 18-24 months.

The pilot locations include Twin Oaks Blvd., Broadmoor Blvd., Cameron from University East to the railroad tracks, Pontiac Point and Buchanan Street, Public Information Specialist Alex Antonowitsch said.

He said the LED street light project will improve nighttime traffic visibility and public safety, reduce electric consumption, decrease maintenance costs, and create possibilities for “smart city” functions.

The project has been projected to save LUS and the City of Lafayette roughly $500,000 to $800,000 a year, Antonowitsch said.

Interested stakeholders can provide feedback on the LED street lights by sending an e-mail to LEDstreetlight@lus.org.

Antonowitsch said all feedback will be considered before the major upgrade begins.