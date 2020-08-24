Lafayette Transit System to suspend service starting Tuesday amid threat of tropical storm

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Department of Public Works Transit Division will not provide day or night bus services starting Tuesday, August 25 through Thursday, August 27 due to the threat of Tropical Storms Laura and Marco.

Daytime fixed-route, night owl and paratransit day and night services will resume at 5:45 a.m. Friday, August 28, weather permitting, according to a press release.

Additionally, the compost facility will be closed Tuesday, August 25 through Thursday, August 27 and will resume regular hours Friday, August 28.