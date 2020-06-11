Lafayette Transit System reinstates fares

LAFAYETTE, La. (Lafayette Consolidated Government)- Beginning Monday, June 15, 2020, Lafayette Transit System will reinstate fares on city bus routes.

Routes modified on April 3, 2020, to address COVID-19 will continue. Daytime hours are 5:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m.

Route 70 runs every hour beginning at 5:45 a.m., with final departure at 4:45 p.m. Route 20 runs every hour beginning at 6:15 a.m., with final departure at 4:15 p.m. Additionally, a bus will be added to the daytime routes to run Route 10, providing half-hour headways.

Modified Night Owl routes continue to have 30 minute headways and will run from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. with final departure at 8:30 p.m.

“LTS continues to take precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), including disinfecting buses and minimizing seating to allow for social distancing,” Lafayette Consolidated Government said in a statement Thursday. “Precautions will take place as long as necessary.”

For more information regarding the amended bus schedules and routes, please visit: www.ridelts.com