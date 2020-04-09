1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Criteria for COVID-19 Screenings

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Lafayette Transit System closes operation for Good Friday

Local
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Department of Public Works, Transit Division has announced due to the official holiday of Good Friday on April 10, 2020, LTS bus services, including daytime, Night Owl, and Para-transit will not provide service. Offices will be closed.

However, approved riders of the para-transit system will be able to schedule rides.

Regular operation will return on April 11, 2020.

Contact the Lafayette Transit business office for more information, (337) 291-8570.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar