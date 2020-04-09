Lafayette Transit System closes operation for Good Friday

LAFAYETTE, La. Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Department of Public Works, Transit Division has announced due to the official holiday of Good Friday on April 10, 2020, LTS bus services, including daytime, Night Owl, and Para-transit will not provide service. Offices will be closed.

However, approved riders of the para-transit system will be able to schedule rides.

Regular operation will return on April 11, 2020.

Contact the Lafayette Transit business office for more information, (337) 291-8570.