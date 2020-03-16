1  of  2
Lafayette Transit: Expect delays as buses are disinfected

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette’s Transit Division announced this afternoon there will be delays expected due to additional disinfection of buses as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

According to a press release, these precautions will take place immediately and will last as long as necessary.

Additionally, due to the closure of the Rosa Parks Transportation Center (RPTC) and the LTS Depot, bus pass sales will be temporarily suspended. Passes already issued will be accepted. Passengers are still able to pay on the bus.  Please have correct fare ready on boarding, as buses do not provide change.

For more information on bus routes and fares, go here.

