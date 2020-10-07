Lafayette transit closures, service changes due to Hurricane Delta

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG) – Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Public Works Department Transit Division will offer free fares to passengers on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Additionally, LTS will reduce service Thursday at 5:45 a.m. Route 10 will be suspended. Red, Blue, Green and Brown Routes will reduce to hourly service beginning at 5:45 a.m. Night Owl Service will run hourly beginning at 6:30 p.m. with final departure at 8:30 p.m.

Transit Services on Friday, October 9, 2020 and Saturday, October 10, 2020 are supended for the day/night and paratransit services. This service disruption includes LTS Daytime Fixed-Route Service, LTS Night Owl Service and Paratransit Day/Night Services.

Weather and road conditions permitting, normal Transit service will resume at 5:45 a.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020. Please refer to your local news stations for updates on any future service changes.

For more information, contact the Lafayette Transit Business Office (337) 291-8570.