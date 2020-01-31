Live Now
Lafayette to see road closures over the weekend

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– LCG’s Public Works Department has announced that road closures are coming to the city over the weekend due to construction for roadway resurfacing.

Old Settlement Road between Kaliste Saloom Road and Mill Valley Run will have alternating lane closures from Saturday, February 1st at 8:00 am through Sunday, February 2nd at 5:00pm.

Officials say construction will begin at 8:00 am on Saturday and 9:00am on Sunday.

Alternate routes to access Kaliste Saloom Road will be via Settlers Trace Blvd. or North Meyers Dr.

