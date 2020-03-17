Lafayette to launch COVID-19 drive-thru public screening site at Cajundome, call center

1  of  2
by: KLFY Staff

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Consolidated Government said a drive-thru public screening site will be established on Wednesday at the Cajundome.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said those concerned they may be showing COVID-19 symptoms can dial 311 and speak with a health care professional who will determine whether screening is needed. Patients will first be screened for the flu.

Beginning Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., public screenings will be made available at the 444 Cajundome Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70506, location.

You must bring an ID and your medical insurance card. The screening is free.

Officials urged residents to only utilize the screening service if you think you are sick.

More information is expected from Guillory’s administration today.

LGC Communications Director Jaime Angelle urged Lafayette residents to not fall for rumors circulating on social media.

“Please don’t give in to rumors, don’t start rumors and please help to spread these rumors,” Guillory said. “If you heard online and not form us, it’s probably a rumor.”

