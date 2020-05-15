Lafayette to allow city’s malls to reopen May 18 at 25% capacity

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – City-Parish officials announced that Lafayette’s two malls will be able to reopen on Monday, May 18, based on guidance from the governor’s office.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said in today’s press conference that both the Acadiana Mall and the Northgate Mall will be able to reopen under state guidelines at 25% of capacity with all employees wearing masks. Guillory said the reopenings will be enforced under the same Safe Shop guidelines as other businesses are currently under, with periodic compliance spot checks.

Guillory did note that each mall’s own security staff would be the main policing body for that enforcement. He and Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit said they are still working with merchants and mall officials to give final guidelines for reopening.

Guillory expressed his confidence in business owners to follow the rules, noting, “I don’t foresee any issues … Our businesses understand the severity of the situation.” He added that he expected businesses to have additional compliance to the Safe Shop rules, not non-compliance.

All businesses will be able to open, though food courts will only be open for takeout.