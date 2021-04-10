Lafayette temporarily removes three basketball goal posts due to safety concerns

Lafayette, LA – All four basketball goals and posts on the outdoor court at Girard Park will be replaced in the coming weeks. In the meantime, three of the four goal posts, in jeopardy of falling, have been removed due to safety concerns. The remaining goal is safe to use.
The Parks and Recreation Department has ordered materials to build four new frames and will start fabrication next week. New backboards and rims will also be installed.
Basketball courts at Girard Park are some of the most heavily used courts in the city, and players can look forward to having a full court again once the project is completed in three to four weeks.
Alternate Lafayette Parks and Recreation locations with outdoor basketball courts:
Acadiana Park
Carencro Park
Chargois Park
City Park
Dalton “Pee-Wee” Leblanc Park
Debaillon Park
Derby Playground
Dorsey-Donlon Park
Heymann Park
J. W. James Playground
Judice Park
Lil’ Woods Playground
Mouton Playground
Neyland Park
Pa Davis Park
Picard Park
St. Anthony Playground
Thomas Park