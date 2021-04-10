Lafayette temporarily removes three basketball goal posts due to safety concerns

Lafayette, LA – All four basketball goals and posts on the outdoor court at Girard Park will be replaced in the coming weeks. In the meantime, three of the four goal posts, in jeopardy of falling, have been removed due to safety concerns. The remaining goal is safe to use.

The Parks and Recreation Department has ordered materials to build four new frames and will start fabrication next week. New backboards and rims will also be installed.

Basketball courts at Girard Park are some of the most heavily used courts in the city, and players can look forward to having a full court again once the project is completed in three to four weeks.

Alternate Lafayette Parks and Recreation locations with outdoor basketball courts:

Acadiana Park

Carencro Park

Chargois Park

City Park

Dalton “Pee-Wee” Leblanc Park

Debaillon Park

Derby Playground

Dorsey-Donlon Park

Heymann Park

J. W. James Playground

Judice Park

Lil’ Woods Playground

Mouton Playground

Neyland Park

Pa Davis Park

Picard Park

St. Anthony Playground

Thomas Park